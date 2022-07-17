Kaiser Permanente Announces iPad Containing Personal Health Records Stolen

Kaiser Permanente has revealed that an iPad containing the personal data of approximately 75,000 patients was stolen from its Los Angeles medical center.

Officials discovered on May 20 that the iPad was taken from a COVID testing site at Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center, located at 4867 Sunset Blvd., said the company's Senior Media Relations Specialist Terry Kanakri. The information on the iPad includes first and last names, dates of birth, medical record numbers and dates and location of service.

Kanakri said Kaiser Permanente was able to remotely erase all of the data from the iPad, and there is no evidence to suggest that “identity theft or misuse of protected health information” occurred due to the theft.

“The risks of fraudulent activity is limited by the fact that no Social Security numbers or financial information was included in the data on the iPad,'' Kanakri said. "Kaiser Permanente takes this incident seriously, and all potentially affected individuals are being contacted by mail."

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Patients who are concerned that they may have been affected by the theft may contact Kaiser Permanente Member Services at 1-800-464-4000.