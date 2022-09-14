Karen Bass

LAPD Arrests Two Men in Connection With Karen Bass Home Burglary

The home of Rep. Karen Bass, a Los Angeles mayoral candidate, was burglarized Sept. 9.

By Chelsea Hylton

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two men were arrested Tuesday in connection with a burglary at the home of Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rep. Karen Bass.

Patricio Munoz, 42, and Juan Espinoza, 24, were located in a vehicle in the area of Hazeltine Avenue and Sylvan Street in Van Nuys on Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed. Both men were booked into jail for residential burglary.

Munoz is being held on $500,000 bail, while Espinoza is being held without bail.

It was not immediately clear whether they have attorneys.

Bass announced that her home had been burglarized on Sept. 9. Two firearms were reported to have been taken.

Police identified a car sought in connection with the burglary. On Tuesday at about 7:15 p.m. the vehicle with the matching license plate was found near the area of Hazeltine Avenue and Sylvan Street.

LAPD Van Nuys officers stopped, detained, and arrested the men in the vehicle.

The case will be presented to the LA County District Attorney's office for filing and considerations.

