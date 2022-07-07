Azusa

‘Keep Children and Pets Indoors.' Bear Spotted Roaming Azusa

By Heather Navarro

Azusa PD

A bear spotted wandering around Azusa late Thursday afternoon put residents on alert, as police asked homeowners to stay indoors until it could return to the forest.

Azusa police posted an image to social media at 3:45 p.m. PST of a bear in the 500 block of E. Sierra Madre Avenue.

"We recommend that residents in this area to keep children and pets indoors at this time. Check back for updates," the post read.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

About Bears in Southern California

Black bears, which can have different color coats, like to feed on plants, insects, nuts, berries and whatever else they think of as edible -- such as the contents of trash bins. If food is scarce in their natural habitat, bears are likely to forage elsewhere, bringing them into Southern California foothill neighborhoods.

California's black bear population has been on the rise over the last two decades, growing from an estimated 10,000 to 15,000 in the early 1980s to between 25,000 and 30,000 -- and that's a conservative estimate, according to the state department of fish and wildlife.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Southern California 44 mins ago

Cal Tech and Pasadena City College on Lockdown Over Pursuit Driver on Campus

Pringles 1 hour ago

Help Pringles Rename a Cute Spider, and It May Mean Free Chips for You

Black bears, recognized by their small, narrow heads and small ears, have coats that range in color from tan or brown to black. Females grow up to about 200 pounds and males can be a hefty 350 pounds with some giants weighing in at more than 600 pounds.

About half of the state's bear population can be found in the Sierra Nevada Mountains and areas to the north and west. Only an estimated 10 percent of the black bear population inhabits central western and southwestern California.

Although its on the state flag, the fearsome grizzly bear no longer can be found in the California wild. The last grizzly bear observed in California was shot in the early 1920s.

This article tagged under:

AzusaSouthern CaliforniaBearbear sighting
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us