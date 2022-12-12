Kevin De León to Attend City Council Meeting Days After Scuffle With Activist

Councilmember Kevin de León plans on attending a city council meeting just days after being involved in a scuffle with an activist caught on camera at a Christmas event on Friday.

The meeting, scheduled for 10 a.m., will be the first since the altercation Friday night at a family holiday event in Lincoln Heights. De León said what he did was self defense and that he regrets the fact that children and parents had to see what happened.

When a screaming activist got into his face and made first contact he had to take action, he said

On Monday, he released a new video showing himself getting punched in the face.

“My hope was that he'd be pacified, de-escalate, decompress. and then, I let him go,” de León said.

Councilman de León says the now-viral video shot Friday, showing a violent scuffle between himself and a community activist named Jason Reedy, only tells part of the story. Video shows the council member shoving someone in what appears to be a hallway, nearly falling to the ground.

The crowd followed de León to an exit after the Christmas toy giveaway event at a public venue. Activists ashouted as their cellphones rolled, but de León found himself cornered, he said.

Reedy was nose-to-nose with him and physical contact is made. De León said that's when he reacted in self defense.

“He got into my face and thrust his pelvis into my body to try to provoke me,” de León said. “I didn't know if there was gonna be a second or third head butt.”

De León can be seen grabbing Reedy and throwing him onto a table. The scuffle continued for a few seconds more as the two men are surrounded by onlookers.

Tonight, de León’s office released a new video which shows what happened after the initial contact.

The embattled councilman says you can see Reedy throwing a closed-fist punch, which struck de León under his left eye.

It's difficult to see because the action happens so quickly but a man in a wool cap like Reedy's does appear to strike de León in the video.

Reedy issued a statement through his attorney over the weekend, saying de León and his supporters initiated the assault: "Kevin de León is a disgrace. Video footage clearly shows him and his supporters initiating this assault while Mr. Reedy stands prone. Not only has Kevin de León lost all political legitimacy, his claims that he was the one attacked here simply underscores how he's lost touch with reality."

Both men have filed assault charges against each other. Los Angeles police said they are investigating the altercation.

LAPD News: LAPD Investigates Altercation Involving Los Angeles City Councilmember pic.twitter.com/hvZtT2ApRn — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) December 10, 2022

De León confirmed for us that his female chief of staff and an office volunteer were also struck during the scuffle.

He's expecting to be interviewed by a detective Wednesday after he makes a brief appearance at the LA City council meeting.

De León attended Friday's council meeting, but his appearance was brief as protesters immediately shouted for him to leave, and he was no longer present after a recess of around 45 minutes.

De León had not attended a council meeting since Oct. 11. He has defied widespread calls to resign over his participation in a racist 2021 conversation with Council members Gil Cedillo and Nury Martinez and a top county labor official that was leaked in October. He is also facing a recall effort that is in the process of gathering signatures.

Protesters have regularly shown up at meetings demanding that de León and Cedillo resign before the city conducts its business.

Council President Paul Krekorian said previously that if de León did attempt to come back, other members of the council would leave the meeting.