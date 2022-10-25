LA City Council to Meet In-Person After Week of Protests, Virtual Sessions

Editor's Note: The livestream above contains adult language.

The Los Angeles City Council is set to meet in person on Tuesday after meeting remotely last week, and protesters still demanding that Councilman Kevin de León resign are expected to once again fill council chambers.

Despite the uproar, de León remains defiant, saying he is not going to resign and that he will do another interview on his media tour Tuesday morning.

De León requested to be temporarily excused from the City Council meetings, but Council President Paul Krekorian denied his request.

In a letter responding to De León's request, Krekorian said, in part, "Those of us who know you and have worked with you are glad to hear that you acknowledge the significance of the damage that your actions have inflicted.

"The city, your constituents, and the City Council itself all desperately need to turn the page and begin the process of healing. I must reiterate to you as clearly as I can that the first and most important step you must take to facilitate that process is to resign from the Council."

Krekorian added, in the same letter, "I do not grant your request to be excused from attending Council meetings. Councilmembers are excused from attendance for temporary absences until they return to the Council. You cannot return to the Council without causing more harm and disruption. There is no path forward that includes your continued participation in this Council."

De León says he wants to leave the decision about what path forward to take, after the leaked audio recording of a conversation between him, former City Council President Nury Martinez, councilman Gil Cedillo and former LA Federation of Labor president Ron Herrera, up to voters.

Among the flurry of interviews De León has conducted in recent days was a conversation on NBC4's NewsConference with Conan Nolan, where he said his duty is to represent his constituents, and if they want to recall him, he will respect that.

But on Tuesday, De León continues to defend his seat on City Council, taking part in another interview with KBLA radio host Tavis Smiley. Smiley said he planned to discuss the impact of the leaked recording on communities of color during the 9 a.m. interview.

"The people most offended, most put upon, are African Americans," Smiley said before the Tuesday interview. "With all due respect to Councilman De León, one of the things I'm sure we'll talk about is why he's just now getting to a conversation where he's going one-on-one essentially with Black Los Angeles."

Defiant protesters aren't giving up either, still outraged that the councilman won't leave office.

Martinez, who resigned three days after the LA Times report revealed the leaked audio recording to the public, left behind a vacant seat representing LA's 6th district.

That seat is up for discussion Tuesday during the City Council session, with the possibility of a special election that would cost taxpayers an estimated $7 million.

If that special election is called before Nov. 4 next week, the election will take place in April of 2023.

Cedillo and De León remain in office despite the immense pressure to step down.

Cedillo's term expires in just a few months, while De León's term doesn't end until 2024.

Herrera, the fourth participant in the recording, also resigned from his position on the LA Federation of Labor.