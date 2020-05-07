Knott’s Berry Farm Goes Back to Its Roots, Reopens Berry Market, Bakery and Chicken Restaurant

In Buena Park, history is repeating itself at Knott’s Berry Farm.

The theme park actually sprouted from a unique boysenberry cultivated by Walter Knott, and it was his wife who made a few chicken dinners for her little tea room a century ago.

“You go back in time when you come here. It’s just a family feel when you get here. You’ll never beat Knott’s Berry’s chicken,” one customer, Pat Brennan, said.

On Thursday, it’s like the park is starting over, opening it’s berry market, bakery and chicken dinner restaurant for pick-up only.

Six foot wide waiting spots are marked inside and out. Handles are wiped down every 30 minutes. Orders can be done online or in person. And face masks are required.

The Macias family drove from San Fernando for a piece of culinary nostalgia.

“Of all the theme parks around here, this is the one I come to for the food,” customer Augustin Macias said.

The jams and jellies are still a draw to those craving a memory.

The impact of COVID-19 has forced every Southern California theme park to close. Disneyland has not set a date to reopen in Anaheim. Universal, which owns NBC, says it’s Hollywood-themed park will remain closed at least through May 31. On its website, Six Flags Magic Mountain calls its closure temporary, saying it is monitoring the situation.

“I wouldn’t feel comfortable going in yet, but this is like a taste of it,” customer Thomas Luka said.

Walter Knott might not have envisioned that what he started in 1920 would last through the Great Depression, World War II, and now a pandemic.

But if you make the trek, don’t expect to see Snoopy or ride any roller coasters. You’ll have to visit the park through your tastebuds, only.