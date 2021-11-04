Fire Burns at Karaoke Lounge in Koreatown Strip Mall

A karaoke lounge burned when fire raced through a strip mall Thursday night in Koreatown.

More than 100 firefighters responded to the fast-moving fire at a one-story strip mall in the 200 block fo South Vermont Avenue. The roof collapsed during the fire, which appeared to erupt in fireballs as it burned for about an hour.

No injuries were reported and no other structures were damaged. The location was empty and closed at the time of the fire.

Details about a cause were not immediately available.

A nearby business owner said it wasn't the first fire at the lounge. NBCLA confirmed there was a fire at the building last year.