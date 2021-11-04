Koreatown

Fire Burns at Karaoke Lounge in Koreatown Strip Mall

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

A karaoke lounge burned when fire raced through a strip mall Thursday night in Koreatown.

More than 100 firefighters responded to the fast-moving fire at a one-story strip mall in the 200 block fo South Vermont Avenue. The roof collapsed during the fire, which appeared to erupt in fireballs as it burned for about an hour.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

No injuries were reported and no other structures were damaged. The location was empty and closed at the time of the fire.

Details about a cause were not immediately available.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Los Angeles Lakers 8 hours ago

Thunder Roar Back to Beat Lakers Again, 107-104

travel 10 hours ago

FAA and FBI Establish New Protocol For Cracking Down On Unruly Passengers On Airplanes

A nearby business owner said it wasn't the first fire at the lounge. NBCLA confirmed there was a fire at the building last year.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Koreatown
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us