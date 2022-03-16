LA Chargers Introduce Khalil Mack

The Los Angeles Chargers are introducing superstar pass rusher Khalil Mack as part of their team on Wednesday, after his trade to LA from the Chicago Bears.

The team will host a press conference at 2 p.m. in Costa Mesa.

The trade for Mack was part of an aggressive makeover of the team's defense by General manager Tom Telesco.

In four seasons with the Bears, Mack racked up 36 sacks, 14 forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries. He was off to a fast start in 2021 with six sacks in seven games, but a foot injury cut his season short.

In exchange for Mack, the Bears received several draft picks.