Watch: LA City Council Meets With Firestorm Surrounding Three Embattled Members

The Los Angeles City Council will meet again Wednesday a day after calls for the resignation of three embattled members intensified.

Protesters again gathered inside and outside of City Hall for Wednesday's meeting, which is scheduled for 10 a.m. The crowd was noticeably smaller than the one that descended on a sometimes raucous meeting Tuesday that was delayed by vocal protesters who chanted and shouted in council chambers, calling for councilmembers Nury Martinez, Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo to step down. They were heard on a leaked recording of a closed-door October 2021 meeting discussing redistricting in a conversation that included attacks on colleague Mike Bonin and racist remarks about his 2-year-old adopted Black son.

Several motions were introduced and voted on at Tuesday's meeting, including items demanding the three councilmembers' resignations, motions to censure, another that would remove them from council committees and a broader motion that revisits redistricting and other reforms.

The meeting included emotional remarks from Bonin, who fought back tears as he asked shouting and chanting protesters inside the City Council Chambers for quiet so he could address the firestorm surrounding his colleagues.

"I am still trying to wrap my head around this," Bonin said. "My husband and I are both raw and angry and heartbroken and sick for our family and for Los Angeles. As an Angeleno, I am reeling from the revelations of what these people said. Trusted servants who voice hate. These people stabbed us, and shot us and cut the spirit of Los Angles. It gave a beatdown to the heart and soul of the city."

Wednesday's agenda does not specifically mention actions involving Martinez, de León and Cedillo, but the matter is likely to be addressed during the usual public comment period.

Martinez, who stepped down Monday as council president, announced a leave of absence Tuesday. De León and Cedillo were initially at the meeting, but later left after a discussion with other members.

There have been widespread calls for the councilmembers to step down. On Tuesday, President Biden joined the list of people and groups demanding change on the 15-member panel.

All three member issued public apologies over the weekend, but have not mentioned plans to step down.

On Wednesday, Bonin's office announced that he tested positive for COVID Tuesday night. He planned to attend Wednesday's meeting via Zoom.

Here are some of the motions introduced and voted on at Tuesday's meeting.

Mike Bonin's tearful remarks during raucous meeting

Bonin spoke Tuesday not as a Los Angeles public official, but as a father.

The 11th District representative fought back tears as he asked shouting and chanting protesters inside the City Council Chamber for quiet so he could address the remarks made by his colleagues, all of whom issued apologies Sunday.

Motion calls for councilmembers' resignations

Nearly half of the council backed a calling for Martinez, de León and Cedillo to step down.

The motion was signed by Bonin, Marqueece Harris-Dawson, Nithya Raman, Bob Blumenfield, Paul Koretz, Heather Hutt and Mitch O'Farrell. It states that the comments made in the recording "exposed layers of contempt for the people of Los Angeles and a cynical, ugly desire to divide the city rather than unite and serve it."

The motion also described the conversation as "vile, abhorrent, disgraceful and demonstrates a culture of corruption in our Council Chambers. It is unbefitting of any public office."

Motion introduced to censure councilmembers

In a separate motion, seven council members also called for their colleagues to be censured.

According to the city charter, council members can be censured with a two-thirds vote if they conduct actions that "constitute a gross failure to meet such high standards, even if the action does not constitute a ground for removal from office under the Charter."

Council members Bonin, O'Farrell, Raman. Koretz, Paul Krekorian and Curren Price signed onto one censure motion, while Councilman Bob Blumenfield introduced a separate motion also calling for the three members to be censured. With full attendance, the council would need 10 members to vote to censure Martinez, de León and Cedillo.

Council considers removing three councilmembers from committees

Separate motions called for removing Martinez, de León and Cedillo of their leadership positions on council committees. The changes would be made at the earliest opportunity.

Martinez chairs both the Ad Hoc Committee on COVID-19 Recovery and Neighborhood Investment and the Rules, Election, and Intergovernmental Relations committee; De León chairs the Homelessness and Poverty Committee; and Cedillo chairs the Housing Committee.

Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson filed the motions regarding Cedillo and de León. Councilwoman Nithya Raman sought Martinez's removal.

The motions state that the City Council and the public have "lost faith" in the respective council members' ability to lead committees.

The Council cannot expel the members. It can suspend a member when criminal charges are pending. A censure does not result in suspension or removal from office.

Another look at redistricting and reform

Councilwoman Nithya Raman introduced a motion calling for the creation of an Ad Hoc Committee on City Governance Reform. The committee would be charged with "implementing reforms to increase transparency, limit corruption, and make city leadership more representative of our communities,'' according to Raman's office.

According to the motion, the leaked tape of a conversation between Council members Nury Martinez, Kevin de León, Gil Cedillo and former Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera has "provided the public a window into a redistricting process stained by self-interested political gerrymandering and backroom deals.''

"The anti-Black, anti-Indigenous, anti-gay, and racist statements we all heard over the last 72 hours do not represent the Los Angeles that I know and that I love so deeply,'' Raman said. "This incident -- which happened during a broken redistricting process -- along with the recent FBI indictments have rightly shattered Angeleno's faith in their government. We will not be able to move forward as a city until we have restored the trust of residents.''

Several community groups have issued statements since the release of the recorded conversation calling for change in the city's redistricting process, which is conducted every 10 years to redraw the boundaries of the council's 15 districts