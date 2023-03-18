LA Council OKs $2.3M for Victims of Botched 2021 LAPD Fireworks Explosion

The City Council approved nearly $2.3 million in funding Friday to continue assisting residents who were displaced by a botched Los Angeles Police Department attempt to detonate fireworks found in a South Los Angeles neighborhood in June 2021.

“I want to be clear that my office has never abandoned these families in this time of crisis,” Councilman Curren Price said during Wednesday's council meeting. “The reality is that CD9 has inherited a tremendous tragedy that needs ongoing support from the entire city, including from the council.”

The funds will be used to provide permanent relocation of displaced residents of the fireworks explosion, as well as funding for temporary housing and case management, Price said.

The motion, introduced by Price, was amended to direct several departments to report back in 60 days with updates on the status of the community affected by the fireworks explosion.

The council also instructed LAPD Chief Michel Moore to report on any additional steps taken to ensure a similar blast does not occur again, as well as an overview of outreach conducted by the LAPD to the impacted community on East 27th Street, near San Pedro Street.

The Department of Building and Safety and the Department of City Planning will also update the status of any pending permits, applications or other matters related to the blast.

The Department of Public Works will conduct its own report on any infrastructure improvements to city assets made or needed in the area. In addition, the city attorney will provide an update on the status of claims and litigation related to the 27th Street blast.

Lastly, according to the motion, the Department of Housing will include a list of how many individuals were successfully rehoused and how many are still seeking assistance, including a status update on what community investments are being made to help those community members recover from the fireworks explosion.

The June 2021 controlled detonation by the LAPD on East 27th Street sent 17 residents and first responders to hospitals, destroyed a bomb squad truck and damaged 22 residences, 13 businesses and 37 vehicles.

An expert said in February of last year that he had warned it was too much to detonate in one shot, but said he was ignored.

In 2022, the city's Department of Housing reported 23 people in six households had been relocated to permanent housing. Eight more households were ready to relocate and were searching for affordable units.

The city has already spent more than $3 million to support and aid residents affected by the fireworks explosion, officials said.