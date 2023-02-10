Los Angeles

LA Council Votes to Remove Gender References From City Code

LA City Council votes to remove all references to gender from the municipal code.

By City News Service

Getty Images

The City Council today called for the drafting of an ordinance that would remove all references to gender from the city's municipal code.

Council President Paul Krekorian's motion cites at least 200 instances in the city code that presumes the gender of city officials and members of the public to be male.

The ordinance would remove gender references from the city code and replace them with the name of the office or title of the position.

The current mayor, Karen Bass, and city attorney, Hydee Feldstein Soto, each became the first woman to be elected to their respective positions in November. 

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

However, sentences in Sections 8.27 and 11.39 of the city code presume that those positions are held by men.

Krekorian's motion also cites references to the “chairman” of respective council committees.

“Such language is inaccurate,” the motion states.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

animal shelters 23 mins ago

Corona Assemblyman Introduces ‘Bowie's Law' in Attempt to Save Healthy Animals From Being Euthanized at Shelters

Encino 3 hours ago

Driver Smashes Into Encino Homes During Police Pursuit

Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez, in remarks after the vote, called it a “giant first step” but “still woefully insufficient from the work that we need to lead in this city.”

“When we talk about creating neutrality and an opportunity for everyone to be recognized for their contribution, it's a very symbolic and important first step,” Rodriguez said.

“But it's the cultural change that we need to lead to end misogyny and sexism in the city of Los Angeles, that needs to be emulated here in local government and throughout every department in the city.”

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Los AngelesLA City Council
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us