LA Councilwoman to Introduce Safety Measures After Volunteer Killed at Food Drive

Los Angeles Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez plans to introduce new safety legislation after Friday's death of a 58-year-old volunteer at a food drive in Sylmar, where the victim was pinned between two vehicles while loading food.

Rodriguez said she will introduce legislation to increase on-site traffic safety measures to ensure safe ingress and egress, as well as proper loading procedures.

"I understand the public's anxiety and urgency to get the resources they need for their families; however, we can't afford to put even more lives at risk," Rodriguez said late Friday. "I urge the public to exercise greater caution and honor operating guidelines and exercise patience while you wait in line."

The victim, a San Fernando resident, was struck by a vehicle at 7:45 a.m. Friday in a parking lot at the intersection of El Casco Street and Glenoaks Boulevard, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Paramedics rushed him to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities.

LAPD Valley Traffic investigators asked anyone with information regarding the crash to call them at 818-644-8036.