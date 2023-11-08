LA County awarded $74.7 million in Homekey grants for affordable housing

Governor Gavin Newsom announced $156.4 million allocated funds for the construction of 556 affordable homes across six California counties, Los Angeles being one of them.

The funding was approved by the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) and intends to expand on Project Roomkey, a temporary shelter program for vulnerable groups amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Homekey is an administrative initiative with the purpose of adding “building types” and “support for a broader population of people experiencing or at risk of homelessness,” the Governor’s Office says.

Homekey grants will fund 12 housing projects in Alameda, Fresno, Los Angeles, Monterey, San Francisco and Riverside county. The total of units funded by Homekey now stands at 14,040.

“To me, those 14,000 homes—while exciting—represent more than just buildings. They represent real people, and the opportunity for housing stability to greatly improve their quality of life,” said HCD Director Gustavo Velasquez.

LA County will be distributing the Homekey grants among the following agencies:

Hope the Mission - receiving $19,789,357 to create 58 interim housing units and $32,068,000 in funding for the acquisition of Motel 6 North Hills

Covenant House California - receiving $9,762,000 to convert an existing motel into 30 interim studio units.

Wellnest Emotional Health & Wellness - receiving $7,681,400 to create 24 interim housing units.

Topanga Canyon Housing Partners LP - receiving $5,432,319 to create 24 permanent housing units.

A grand total of $74.7 million in funding for LA County.

“There’s still more work ahead, but the state is taking proactive measures, from implementing accountability standards to offering incentives, to confront this housing crisis head on,” Newsom said.