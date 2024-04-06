Despite her untimely death at age 23, Selena Quintanilla-Perez continues to live on through many fan’s memories as well as their playlists.

This year, Selena fans in Southern California can honor the music legend by drinking a special edition beer created by minority-owned craft brewery Brewjeria Company in Pico Rivera and Chicano lifestyle boutique Mi Vida.

Named after one of Selena’s hits, Tomo La Flor, the limited-release beer is described to be a hibiscus pale ale with a hint of guava.

Selena was a star on the rise and just 23 years old when she was gunned down.

Considered a trailblazer for Latina crossover stars, she won several Tejano Music Awards, five No. 1 singles on Billboard’s Hot Latin Tracks chart, and a Grammy Award for Best Mexican/American Album in 1994. Her life and death were also the subject of a 1997 movie starring Jennifer Lopez.

She was posthumously honored in 2021 by the Recording Academy with the Grammy’s Lifetime Achievement Award.