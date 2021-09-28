LA County Gas Price Drops Slightly After Reaching 2021 High

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped one-tenth of a cent Tuesday one day after reaching its high for 2021.

The average price of $4.409 is eight-tenths of a cent more than one week ago, nine-tenths of a cent higher than one month ago and $1.206 greater than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It has risen $1.177 since the start of the year.

The slight decrease ended a five-day streak of increases totaling $1.3 cents, including two-tenths of a cent Monday.

The Orange County average price rose six-tenths of a cent to $4.368, three-tenths of a cent less than the 2021 high of $4.371 set Aug. 27. It is two-tenths of a cent less than one month ago but 1.1 cents more than one week ago and $1.198 higher than one year ago.

The Orange County average price has risen $1.16 since the start of the year.

While the price of oil has increased and Southern California "refineries may not be at peak production" because of issues from the Sept. 17 earthquake centered in Carson "prices haven't climbed much at all" because of the arrival of large volumes of imported gasoline to the West Coast in recent weeks and lower demand, Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager, told City News Service.