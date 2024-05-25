LA County health officials issue warning for 5 area beaches

People looking to escape to the beach over Memorial Day weekend should be aware that excessive bacteria levels have prompted the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health to advise against swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters at five area beaches.

The department's warning covers:

Santa Monica Canyon Creek at Will Rogers State Beach (100 yards up and down the coast from the creek near Will Rogers Tower 18);

Mother Beach in Marina Del Rey (entire swim area);

Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach (100 yards up and down the coast from the public restrooms);

Santa Monica Pier (100 yards up and down the coast from the pier); and

Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro (entire swim area).

All of the locations were found to have bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested, according to the county.

Meanwhile, the department lifted earlier warnings for two area beaches after recent samples found water quality levels within state standards.

The cleared beaches are the Temescal Canyon storm drain at Will Rogers State Beach and the Pico-Kenter storm drain at Santa Monica State Beach near Santa Monica South Tower 20.

Information on beach conditions is available 24 hours a day on the county's beach closure hotline at 1-800- 525-5662. A map of impacted locations and more information is available here.