LA County Sheriff's Department Seeks Public's Help to Find Possible Kidnapping Victim and Attacker

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help to find a possible kidnapping victim and the man who tried doing it.

According to police, Monday just after 8:30 p.m. on the 3800 block of E. Third Street in area of East LA a possible kidnapping was caught on surveillance video. The video shows a woman who is attempting to board a Montebello Transit bus be confronted from behind by a man.

The bus driver along with another passenger attempted to assist the woman and get her away from the man. That's when he broke a window on the bus and took a handgun from a nearby vehicle that is being described as a 4-door white colored, possible 2022 Honda Civic.

The man pointed the handgun at the bus driver and attempted to take the woman to the nearby vehicle.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The driver of that vehicle began heading east on Third Street toward the eastbound southbound 60 Freeway before getting out of view.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have information regarding this case are encouraged to contact the Major Crimes Bureau Tip Line, 562-946-7893, East Los Angeles Sheriff Station, 323-264-4151, or if you would like to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at (800)222-8477, or on-line at www.p3tips.com.