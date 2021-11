At least two people were injured when a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department SUV crashed in a traffic light pole in the East Los Angeles area.

Details about what led to the crash at about 10 a.m. near Third Street and Mednik Avenue were not immediately available. Aerial video showed the heavily damaged SUV on a sidewalk.

The SUV appeared to have slammed head-on into the pole.

It was not immediately clear whether the injured victims are deputies.