LA County Sheriff's Sergeant Saves Man from Choking

An Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department sergeant saved a man from choking while being out on patrol Tuesday.

Sergeant Duncan who was assigned to the LA County Sheriff's Department County Services Bureau was patrolling an alley behind a Department of Public Social Services office in LA when he saw another LA County employee exit his van in distress.

The man's face appeared to the red and he was giving Sgt. Duncan the international sign for choking by signaling with his hands towards his neck.

Sergeant Duncan pulled over his patrol vehicle and immediately got out to render aid to the man. He used the Heimlich maneuver to help dislodge any food particles that might have been obstructing the man's airway.

After about five to six thrusts Sgt. Duncan was able to clear the man's airway and asked him if he needed further medical assistance, but it was refused.

Sergeant Duncan waited and monitored the man for a few minutes before continuing to patrol his area.

"It was just me doing what any deputy would do," Sgt. Duncan said.

According to research by Statista.com around 4,000 to 5,000 people die each year from choking. It is more common in younger children.

"The quick response of Sgt. Duncan was another example of the extraordinary job the men and women of this Department provide to the citizens of LA County. Thank you Sgt. Duncan," said LA County Sheriff Robert Luna, after learning about the heroic action.

If you want to know more about conscious choking and the Heimlich maneuver, please visit the National Library of Medicine at: https://medlineplus.gov/choking.html or your local red cross.

Understanding the signs of choking and how to perform the Heimlich maneuver can mean the difference between life and serious injury or death.