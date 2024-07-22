The Superior Court of Los Angeles County announced it will be closed Monday as it continues to repair the network system that was impacted by a ransomware attack Friday morning.

A news release sent by the Court Sunday night said the closure includes all 36 courthouse locations throughout Los Angeles County.

“The Court experienced an unprecedented cyberattack on Friday which has resulted in the need to shut down nearly all network systems in order to contain the damage, protect the integrity and confidentiality of information and ensure future network stability and security,” said Presiding Judge Samantha P. Jessner.

According to the release, Court staff and outside partners have been working over the past 72 hours to get the network systems back online.

“While the Court continues to move swiftly towards a restoration and recovery phase, many critical systems remain offline as of Sunday evening. One additional day will enable the Court’s team of experts to focus exclusively on bringing our systems back online so that the Court can resume operations as expeditiously, smoothly and safely as possible,” said Jessner.

The Court does not anticipate being closed beyond Monday, July 22.

In a statement issued Friday night, the Superior Court system said "Multiple agencies including the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services are now investigating the breach and looking to minimize any damage,"

The cyberattack was detected quickly as a result of years of cybersecurity infrastructure upgrades, according to the Court.