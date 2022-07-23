unemployment

LA County Unemployment Rate Rises Slightly in June

The unemployment rate in LA County rose slightly during the month of June and it remains significantly lower than the unemployment rate from June 2021.

By City News Service

LA County's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose slightly to 5.3% in June, up from a revised 5.2% in May, according to the latest figures released by the state Employment Development Department.

The 5.3% rate was well below the 9.7% rate in June 2021. In Orange County, where seasonally adjusted figures were not
available, the June unemployment rate was 2.9%, up from 2.4% in May.

Statewide, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.2% in June, down from 4.3% in May and below the 7.9% rate from June 2021. The comparable estimates for the nation were 3.6% in June, 3.6% in May and 5.9% in June of last year.

According to the EDD, total nonfarm employment in LA County increased by 9,500 jobs between May and June to reach more than 4.5 million. The leisure and hospitality sector led the way by adding 5,200 jobs.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

