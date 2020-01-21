sports

LA Galaxy Sign Forward Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández

By Staff Reports

AP Photo/Miguel Morenatti, File

FILE – In this Oct. 3, 2019, file photo, Sevilla’s Javier Hernandez shoots, but fails to score, during a Europa League group A soccer match against APOEL Nicosia at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan stadium in Seville, Spain. The Los Angeles Galaxy have signed Javier “Chicharito” Hernández to a Designated Player contract, the MLS soccer club announced Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.

" data-ellipsis="false">

LA Galaxy fans can now buy official "Chicharito" jerseys.

The Los Angeles Galaxy have signed Javier "Chicharito" Hernández to a Designated Player contract, the MLS soccer club announced Tuesday.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Inland Empire 1 min ago

Mother of Teen Victim Says Ding-Dong Ditch Prank May Have Led to Man Ramming Car

Famous Doughnuts 2 hours ago

The Donut Man’s Famous Strawberry Treats Return

The 31-year-old is Mexico's all-time leading goal scorer. He's joining the LA galaxy following stints with hivas de Guadalajara, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, West Ham and most recently, Sevilla.

"We think he can be one of Major League Soccer’s best attacking threats and help our team in multiple ways. We are excited to bring Javier to Los Angeles and we look forward to him representing this city and our fans as a member of the LA Galaxy," LA Galaxy General Manager Dennis te Kloese said in a news release.

The LA Galaxy's 2020 home opener is scheduled for Saturday, March 7  at Dignity Health Sports Park against Vancouver Whitecaps FC at 7 p.m. PT. 

This article tagged under:

sportsLA Galaxy
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community The Scene
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us