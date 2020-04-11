Immigrants

LA Judge Extends Order for Release of Migrant Children in Custody

By City News Service

A Los Angeles federal judge today extended a temporary injunction requiring the government to "make every effort to promptly and safely release'' the thousands of immigrant children in custody.

U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee extended the temporary nationwide restraining order she initially issued on March 28 to April 24.

The National Center for Youth Law and its co-counsel, the Center for Human Rights and Constitutional Law, sought the injunction in response to the coronavirus outbreak, which they claimed posed an immediate risk to thousands of immigrant children in custody for being in the country without legal permission.

