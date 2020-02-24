Scam

LA Man to Plead Guilty to Latina Grandmothers Lottery Scam

Known as the "Latin Lotto Scam," November federal complaint references crimes in Maywood, Long Beach, Baldwin Park, Hawaiian Gardens, Fontana, Lakewood, San Pedro and Chula Vista.

By City News Service

RUSSELL, IL – JUNE 29: Debbie Nash from Kenosha, Wisconsin fills out her Mega Millions lottery ticket June 29, 2004 at a Citgo gas station in Russell, Illinois on the border of the state of Wisconsin. With the anticipation of Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing, lottery forecasters have revised the estimated jackpot upward to $220 million. Mega Millions is not played in Wisconsin as players have to drive into Illinois. The game is played in Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Texas, Virginia and Washington. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

A Los Angeles man is expected to plead guilty this morning to a federal charge for targeting Latina grandmothers throughout the Southland in a scam involving a fake winning lottery ticket.

Tito Lozada, 50, has agreed to plead to a single count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud at the hearing in Los Angeles federal court.

Two of three additional defendants previously pleaded guilty to the charge and are awaiting sentencing.

Lozada and the others were initially charged in state court with trying to scam a 66-year-old Long Beach woman, but federal prosecutors who took the case contend all four defendants are linked to about a dozen incidents since 2017 in which older women were targeted and robbed of cash and valuables in a scheme known as the "Latin Lotto Scam.''

According to prosecutors, the defendants would convince victims they had a winning lottery ticket but would have to pay a deposit or fee to actually collect the winnings.

The November federal complaint references crimes in Maywood, Long Beach, Baldwin Park, Hawaiian Gardens, Fontana, Lakewood, San Pedro and Chula Vista.

The conspiracy charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison.

"This was an organized group that singled out older women for the sole purpose of ripping off these vulnerable victims with bogus promises of a big payday,'' U.S. Attorney Nick Hanna said in a statement.

"While law enforcement will do everything possible to bring criminals like this to justice, this case should serve as a reminder to potential victims and their family members that no one should ever pay an upfront fee in relation to any prize, sweepstakes or lottery," Hanna added.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

ScamLos AngelesCalifornia Lottery
