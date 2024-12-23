LA Metro to offer free rides Christmas Eve and New Year's Day

LA Metro will provide free rides on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve as part of its annual effort to help passengers travel safely during the holidays, officials announced today

Starting Tuesday, the transit agency will offer free rides from 4 a.m. to 3 a.m. Dec. 25.

Customers can receive free rides on Metro Micro using the code Merry24, Metro officials said.

Metro Bike will also be free from Dec. 24 through Jan. 1, using the code 010125, according to the transit agency.

Meanwhile, Metrolink will offer its $10 Holiday Pass on Christmas Day and New Year's Day, providing unlimited rides systemwide on the day of purchase.

The pass is available on the Metrolink mobile app or at any station ticket machine under the “Special Event Tickets” option. Metrolink ticketholders will get free transfers to many local public transit operators, including LA Metro buses and rail lines, Metro said.

On Jan. 1, customers can connect to Metro's A Line at L.A. Union Station for easy access to Pasadena and the Rose Parade route.

To help L.A. County residents and visitors get to the parade on time, Metrolink will be adding early-morning trains on the Ventura County, Orange County and 91/Perris Valley lines, as well as adjusting service on the Antelope Valley and San Bernardino lines so that trains arrive at L.A. Union Station between 7 and 7:30 a.m.There will be also early afternoon trains to help attendees get home after the parade. The full Rose Parade service schedule is available at https://bit.ly/408M4cv.