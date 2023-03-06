LA Metro Introduces Ambassador Program Aiming to Improve Rider Safety

LA Metro introduced a new ambassador pilot program on Monday, aiming to improve issues related to security, cleanliness and accessibility for riders.

Three-hundred ambassadors will be trained to track and report concerns relating to service issues such as maintenance and rider safety, with the intent of improving the public transportation experience for users. They can be recognized by their bright green shirts.

Metro said that it will deploy ambassadors to busier bus routes and rail lines, based on customer and employee feedback.

Ambassadors first started appearing on Metro rides in October when the K-Line opened.

Metro says the ambassador program is part of a three-to-five-year pilot program that began last September.

Metro’s Board of Directors voted to "begin a process to reimagine public safety” for riders in 2020, according to its website. A year later, Metro began to move forward with planning for the project.

“With input from the Public Safety Advisory Committee and the community, the board approved a new approach to security in Dec. 2021 that put an emphasis on building trust with our communities and taking a multilayered approach to security,” according to Metro’s website.

Metro also noted that the ambassadors are not meant to replace existing security personnel or law enforcement.

"They’re part of our Customer Experience department – and they’re also part of our multi-layered plan to reimagine public safety with Transit Security Officers, law enforcement, improved cameras and lighting, more frequent cleaning, as well as homeless outreach and crisis intervention teams," according to Metro's website.

The Metro Ambassadors are contracted by RMI International Inc. and Strive Well-Being Inc.

Those interested in applying for open Metro Ambassador and Field Supervisor positions can do so by visiting RMI online to learn more.