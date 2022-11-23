Victim in Fatal Stabbing Found at Downtown LA Metro Train Stop

A 25-year-old man was fatally stabbed Wednesday morning at a Metro train station near Pershing Square in downtown Los Angeles.

Police responded at about 1 a.m. to the area near Fifth and Hill streets where they found the man suffering from stab wounds on the train platform. He died at a hospital.

It was not immediately clear whether the stabbing occurred at the station.

Authorities are reviewing security camera video. The station was closed during the investigation.

No arrests were reported early Wednesday.

Metro trains were skipping Pershing Square station early Wednesday due to the police investigation.