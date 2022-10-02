LA Red Cross Recruiting Volunteers to Send to Florida After Hurricane Ian

The Los Angeles Red Cross is recruiting volunteers to send to Florida for two weeks to help victims affected by Hurricane Ian.

They hosted a training session at their Downtown offices over the weekend.

No special skills are needed to participate in the trainings.

The training was meant to help the volunteers provide shelter, meals, and comfort families who've lost lost their homes.

For those interested in participating in the next training it will be held on Monday from 6 to 7 p.m.

Some of the trainings coming in the next weeks will be held both in-person and virtually in Santa Monica.

To see a full list of trainings available use this link.

According to the American Red Cross over tens of thousands of people have been affected by the hurricane. It has been one of the largest natural disasters to ever hit the state.

The American Red Cross has been setting up shelters across the state to help those whose houses have been destroyed or no longer have clean water or electricity.

They report that Saturday night over 3,400 people were seeking refuge in over 39 Red Cross or other partnered shelters set up in the state. They have also provided more than 41,000 meals and snacks to those who need the help.

In addition to meeting basic needs, the Red Cross will also focus on health and mental health services.

The Red Cross offers relief and support to those affected by natural disasters across the world.

The Los Angeles Red Cross provides different services to over 10 million residents in 88 different cities in Los Angeles, Ventura, and Kern counties.

If you need a safe place to stay, find open shelters on redcross.org, the free Red Cross Emergency app or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) and selecting the disaster option.

You can help people affected by Hurricane Ian by visiting redcross.org/donate, calling 1-800-RED CROSS, or text the word IAN to 90999 to make a $10 donation.