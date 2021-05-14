Housing

LA Sanitation Receives Grant To Clean Up Contaminated Parcels For Housing Development

By City News Service

Los Angeles Sanitation and Environment announced Friday it was selected to receive a $500,000 grant from the Environmental Protection Agency to clean up four contaminated parcels in the Florence neighborhood of South Los Angeles, to make the site safe for a permanent supportive housing development.

The site -- at 5879, 5887, 5888 and 5910 Crocker St. -- held the former Crocker Plating Works factory from 1953 to 2008, and the structures were demolished in 2010. The vacant lot is contaminated with metals, cyanide and chlorinated solvents mixed with petroleum, LA Sanitation and Environment officials said.

The grant, given to LA Sanitation and Environment's Citywide Brownsfield Program, will be used to cleanup the site and support community outreach activities.

Councilman Curren Price, who represents the area in the Los Angeles City Council, plans to turn the property into permanent supportive housing once the site is remediated and safe for development, officials said.

