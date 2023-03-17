LA Taco Vendors Targeted in String of Gunpoint Robberies

Lee esta historia en español aquí.

Police are warning people after Los Angeles taco vendors were targeted by armed men over the last 10 days.

Four taco stands along the Florence Avenue corridor at Crenshaw Boulevard, Gramercy Place and Normandie Avenue were robbed at gunpoint, the Los Angeles Police Department said. The robberies happened between 12:40 a.m. and 2:40 a.m., times around which vendors start closing their stands.

In each case, the robbers used a gun, took cash and fled in a vehicle, according to police.

One case involved a couple. The man, who did not wish to be named for fear of retaliation, told Telemundo 52 that the robbers pistol whipped him and his wife and stuck the gun into his ribs. They then stole nearly $1,000.

“Since that day, we weren’t going to set up again. I told [my wife] we’re taking risks because of the need,” the man said.

Police want victims and customers to be vigilant and to reach out to them if they’re attacked.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LAPD 77th Street robbery detectives at 323-786-5422.