LADOT to Provide Retailers With Temporary Parking Zones for Pickup Service

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation announced Tuesday it will provide retailers with temporary parking spaces to accommodate pickup service requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic.

LADOT previously set up similar temporary parking spaces for restaurants to provide pickup service.

"LADOT is committed to supporting Los Angeles residents and businesses however we can during the current pandemic," LADOT General Manager Seleta Reynolds said. "With hundreds of restaurants taking us up on our offer for free Food Pick-Up Zones, it was only natural to extend this program to retailers so we can help stores stay in business and keep customers safe."

Los Angeles retailers can apply for a Temporary Retail Pick-Up Parking Zone at ladot.lacity.org/RetailPickUp.

Upon approval of an application, LADOT said it will designate and install one or two parking zones within three business days at no charge to the retailer.

The sign will designate a single parking spot where a customer may park while picking up items from a nearby store. Motorists will not be allowed to use a spot for longer than 10 minutes.

LADOT said it is continuing to adjust operations to assist residents and businesses comply with physical distancing requirements and limit the spread of COVID-19.

The measures include relaxed parking restrictions, deferred payment deadlines for citations, online hearing and permitting procedures, elimination of pedestrian push buttons at intersections with high pedestrian activity, switching traffic signals to "night mode" to reduce speeding and service changes on transit lines.

More information about LADOT's response is available at ladot.lacity.org/coronavirus.