What’s That Smell? Powerful Odor Reported in Communities North of LA

Residents in communities north of Los Angeles reported a strong gas-like odor Tuesday morning.

The Southern California Gas Company said it began received calls from people in Valencia, Canoga Park, Chatsworth, Simi Valley and nearby communities around 7 a.m. Social media posts also indicated a strong odor in parts of the San Fernando Valley.

SoCalGas Crews investigated the company’s facilities, but did not detect above-normal methane readings, the company said.

“The odor does not appear to be from natural gas or any SoCalGas facilities in the area,” the company said in a statement emailed to NBC4.

South Coast AQMD has received complaints and has dispatched inspectors, the agency said in a statement.

The stench wafting through the communities north of LA comes at the same time as coastal communities report the rotten odor of a dying algae bloom. The unpleasant odor is produced by the same microorganisms that provided Southern California with bioluminescent light shows this spring.

