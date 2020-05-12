Simi Valley

What’s That Smell? Powerful Odor Reported in Communities North of LA

The Southern California Gas Company said it received calls from people in Valencia, Canoga Park, Chatsworth, Simi Valley and nearby communities

By Jonathan Lloyd and Rosa Ordaz

Residents in communities north of Los Angeles reported a strong gas-like odor Tuesday morning. 

Did you smell it? Let us know.

The Southern California Gas Company said it began received calls from people in Valencia, Canoga Park, Chatsworth, Simi Valley and nearby communities around 7 a.m. Social media posts also indicated a strong odor in parts of the San Fernando Valley.

SoCalGas Crews investigated the company’s facilities, but did not detect above-normal methane readings, the company said.

“The odor does not appear to be from natural gas or any SoCalGas facilities in the area,” the company said in a statement emailed to NBC4.

South Coast AQMD has received complaints and has dispatched inspectors, the agency said in a statement.

The stench wafting through the communities north of LA comes at the same time as coastal communities report the rotten odor of a dying algae bloom. The unpleasant odor is produced by the same microorganisms that provided Southern California with bioluminescent light shows this spring. 

