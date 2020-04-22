LADOT to Reduce Number of Passengers on DASH Bus Routes

In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Los Angeles Department of Transportation will limit the number of passengers allowed onboard DASH buses to 10 or 12 at a time.

The service's 30-foot buses will be restricted to transporting 10 passengers each, and 35-foot buses will be limited to transporting 12 passengers each.

DASH neighborhood circulator bus services operate in downtown Los Angeles and 26 other neighborhoods in the city.

LADOT has made DASH bus service free during the coronavirus pandemic, with backdoor boarding on all its buses. The DASH system and Commuter Express routes are also operating on a temporarily modified service schedule.

For up-to-date information on routes and schedule, visit ladottransit.com.

