Conserving water is not only about the actions you take but also the appliances you use.

Did you know you can conserve more than 11,000 gallons of water a year by using a high-efficiency clothes washer?

And energy-efficient toilets can use about 30% less water than standard models.

As California faces ongoing drought conditions, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power is offering various products and resources to save water while saving money.

Here are a few.

Free Water-Saving Items

Bathroom Faucet Aerators

Kitchen Faucet Aerators

Showerheads

Toilet Leak Detection Dye Tablets

To receive free water conservation items, call (800) 544-4498 or email waterconservation@ladwp.com with your address, contact information and the number of devices.

Smart Outdoor Watering

LADWP offers rebates on sprinkler heads, soil moisture sensors, irrigation controllers and other water-efficient landscaping devices.

Click here to see what rebates are offered in your area.

The New LA Yard

With LADWP's most popular program, you can convert your lawn into a drought-tolerant landscape with native plant species, mulch and a rain garden.

Learn more about the Turf Replacement Program and how to apply here.

Efficient Product Marketplace

LADWP's marketplace is filled with smart products at great prices, from refrigerators and power strips to washers and air conditioners.

Explore popular products here.

Stay Cool in the Pool

If you have an in-ground swimming pool, LADWP can offer up to a $1,000 rebate to replace your single-speed pool pump with one that is energy-efficient and variable-speed.

More information about the Certified Pool Pump Replacement Program can be found here.

GoGreen Home Energy Financing

Tackle the high cost of energy efficiency upgrades with access to affordable private market financing. GoGreen Home offers some of the best rates with zero fees or closing costs.

People can learn about all of LADWP's rebates and programs here.