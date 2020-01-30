LAFD Assistant Chief Suspected in Santa Clarita Hit-And-Run

Authorities Thursday investigated a Los Angeles Fire Department assistant chief who may be a suspect in a noninjury hit-and-run in Santa Clarita.

Deputies from the sheriff's Santa Clarita Valley Station responded to the hit-and-run about 10:45 p.m. Sunday night in which a Dodge Ram owned by LAFD Assistant Chief Ellsworth Fortman allegedly crashed into a parked car near the intersection of David Way and Calhaven Drive.

"My backseat was in my frontseat and it's scary to think that had I been in the car or had anybody been around the block, someone could've seriously been injured," the owner of the parked car said.

The force of the crash pushed the other vehicle approximately 160 feet, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station Public Information Officer Shirley Miller.

Witnesses say Fortman went into his home after the crash and did not come out when LA County Sheriff's Department deputies asked him to.

"Somebody with his high status especially, you know, they lead by example. There's a lot of young men and women that look up to these individuals," a woman with the owner of the car added.

The LAFD was not immediately available for a statement, but a spokeswoman told a The Los Angeles Times that the department is "aware of an alleged off-duty incident and our Professional Standards Division is cooperating with law enforcement. Chief Fortman remains on duty while the investigation is conducted.''

According to The Times, the sheriff's station has not heard from the driver, despite repeated attempts to contact him.

"He has never contacted us to try and figure out where his truck is or give us any explanations,'' Sgt. David Shoemaker said. Shoemaker did not name Fortman as a suspect in the case.

Fortman is listed as the registered owner of the Dodge Ram involved in the crash.

The incident is under investigation, and no arrests have been made, according to Miller.