Lake Elsinore DUI Suspect Posts Bail After Deadly Crash

A 31-year-old woman suspected of causing a two-car collision in Lake Elsinore while driving under the influence, killing one person and injuring two others, was out of custody Tuesday.

Margarita Rosales of Santa Ana was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning Saturday night on suspicion of DUI gross vehicular manslaughter, DUI causing great bodily injury and hit-and-run resulting in death.

Rosales posted a $75,000 bond Monday afternoon and was released from jail.

According to Riverside County sheriff's Sgt. Brad Foster, about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Rosales was driving through the intersection of Lake Street and Lakeshore Drive when she allegedly collided with another vehicle occupied by three people.

Foster alleged the suspect bailed out of her wrecked sedan and ran away before patrol deputies and county fire personnel arrived a couple of minutes later.

Paramedics found two people who were seriously injured and one person with minor injuries, according to fire officials.

One of the people with significant injuries was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's identity has not been released. The other two victims were taken to Inland Valley Medical Center in Wildomar for treatment. They are recovering.

Foster said deputies located Rosales within a half-hour and took her into custody without incident. She was not injured.

Background information on the suspect was unavailable.