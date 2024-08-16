After a magnitude-3.6 earthquake shook the Lake Elsinore community Thursday, city officials said the earthquake survey was complete with no damage to properties except a 100-year-old building in the downtown area.

The vacant building was left with visible crack on the exteriors, and city officials reached out to the owner to confirm whether there was any damage inside.

Crews from the city’s Public Works Department surveyed the area for damage, and first responders were ready to act, Lake Elsinore Mayor Steve Manos said.

“There was a strong bump and shaking that followed. (It) felt different than your normal earthquake,” the mayor explained.

According to the Southern California Earthquake Data Center, the Elsinore fault, which runs about 110 miles. is one of the largest in Southern California with one of the quietest. The last major earthquake was a 6.0 in 1910.

“It serves as a reminder for people to be prepared as you never know when you are going to have a natural disaster like this,” Mayor Manos warned. “Make sure you have food and a plan of attack for you and your loved ones and your pets.”

The earthquake was first measured to be magnitude-3.9 but was later downgraded.