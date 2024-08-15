Earthquakes

Magnitude 3.9 earthquake strikes in Lake Elsinore area

A 3.0 magnitude aftershock was also reported.

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

A magnitude 3.9 earthquake rattled the Lake Elsinore area Thursday morning, according to the US Geological Survey.

The quake occurred at 9:39 a.m. and had a depth of about 5.4 miles.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

A 3.0 magnitude aftershock was also reported about a minute after the initial quake, according to USGS.

According to USGS, shaking was reported in Whittier, Pasadena, Riverside, Menifee, Irvine, La Verne, San Dimas and Lake Forest.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Earthquakes
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us