Magnitude 3.9 earthquake strikes in Lake Elsinore area

A magnitude 3.9 earthquake rattled the Lake Elsinore area Thursday morning, according to the US Geological Survey.

The quake occurred at 9:39 a.m. and had a depth of about 5.4 miles.

A 3.0 magnitude aftershock was also reported about a minute after the initial quake, according to USGS.

According to USGS, shaking was reported in Whittier, Pasadena, Riverside, Menifee, Irvine, La Verne, San Dimas and Lake Forest.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.