What to Know The Aquarium of the Pacific is located in Long Beach

The Aug. 12, 2024 earthquake, which was centered near Highland Park, prompted numerous aquarium animals to dart and make sudden movements

There are several explore.org cameras keeping a close around-the-clock eye on aquarium animals

There are a few questions that a Southern Californian is likely to be asked following an earthquake, especially if relatives from other places are checking in.

"How are you doing?" is the first question to arise, quickly followed by "is everyone okay, pets and people included?" Soon, though, the conversation moves specifically to any animals in the home, and whether our beloved critters sensed the approach of the temblor.

The Aquarium of the Pacific also encounters similar questions, with fish fans being understandably curious as to how the underwater residents of the Long Beach institution fare during a quake.

The answer: Some aquarium animals dart or change course while others don't seem to notice.

Video captured by the explore.org cameras on Aug. 12, which are placed around the aquarium, tell the interesting tale.

Some of the fishes of the Honda Blue Cavern, the colossal tank found near the aquarium's entrance, instantly reacted to the Aug. 12, 2024 earthquake, which occurred at 12:20 p.m. near Highland Park.

A giant sea bass apparently wasn't feeling it — the animal quickly sped up when the quake began — but the Shark Lagoon scene remained fairly placid, save for some obvious water ripples.

And the penguins didn't seem to sweat the strong shaking at all: They're in "migration mode," shared the aquarium team, so "nothing can deter them."

View all of the fascinating video clips now on the Aquarium of the Pacific's social pages. Need more around-the-clock animal wonder? Head to explore.org for all sorts of live, happening-now, the-world-is-amazing videos.