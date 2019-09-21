The driver of a white SUV slammed into an empty motorcycle before driving away, narrowly missing two men. Darsha Phillips reports for the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Sept. 20, 2019. (Published 2 hours ago)

Police in Lake Elsinore are looking for the driver of a white SUV who nearly ran into two men and hit their motorcycle Friday.

Michael Reynolds, one of the two men almost hit by the vehicle, said that he was riding a motorcycle with his son-in-law at about 10 a.m. when the driver of a BMW sped up next to him and then cut him off.

When the driver stopped at a light on Grand Avenue and Ontario Way, Reynolds and his son-in-law Chris approached the vehicle. Reynolds said the driver then punched Chris and sped away before turning around and slamming into Reynolds’ motorbike, almost hitting the two men.

"All of a sudden, I see he’s coming right at my bike and… I want to turn and pull it away, but it’s happening so fast," Reynolds said. "He just full charged me and hit my bike and sent my bike in the air like 20 feet, and he just missed me. I swear he was coming at me."

The custom-built Harley Davidson motorcycle sustained thousands of dollars in damage.

Reynolds filed a police report for the incident and said he hopes police catch the driver before he has another violent confrontation on the road. The BMW had Florida license plates, and its driver and passenger appeared to be in their mid to late 20s, according to Reynolds.