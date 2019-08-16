The family of 18-year-old Eddie Alvirez said they believe he mistakenly shot and killed his 13-year-old sister Marlena Tuesday afternoon at their Lancaster home before running away.

An 18-year-old man was charged Friday with fatally shooting his 13-year-old sister in their Lancaster home's bedroom, days after he surrendered to authorities.

Family members made a public plea for the 18-year-old, named Eddie Marcelino Alvirez, to turn himself in after he ran from the home following the shooting.

Alvirez faces one felony count of involuntary manslaughter and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

The Alvirez family, shocked and devastated by the shooting, said they know Eddie would never intentionally hurt 13-year-old Marlena.

"I wish she could be here with me," said Sonny Gilbert Alvirez, 12, their brother. "I want her to be here with me. It wasn't her time to pass."

Family also said they don't even know where Eddie would have gotten his hands on a weapon, and believe he panicked when it went off.

"He committed an accident," said Vanessa Zamora, an aunt. "Things got out of hand ... it wasn't even intentional."

The evening of Aug. 13, the gun went off in the bedroom of the home in the 1700 block of West Avenue J-15, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Marlena was taken to the hospital by her uncle, where she later died.

Eddie ran from the home and wasn't seen until he turned himself into authorities the following day at 2 p.m.

He was being held on $75,000 bail. He faces a possible maximum sentence of 14 years in prison if convicted as charged.