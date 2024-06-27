Lancaster

2 people killed in Lancaster shooting: LASD

By Karla Rendon

Police respond to Antelope Valley Hospital following a fatal double shooting on Wednesday, June 26, 2024.
At least two people were killed Wednesday night in a shooting in a residential area in Lancaster, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.

The shooting was reported shortly before 6 p.m. in the 800 block of E Avenue J-12, LASD said. There, two men were found shot and were taken to an area hospital. They later died of their injuries.

Details on what led up to the shooting were not immediately clear. Authorities did not release the names of the deceased.

A detailed description of a possible gunman was not available.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact LASD’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

