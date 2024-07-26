Lancaster junkyard catches fires, triggers evacuation order

Hundreds of cars caught fire Thursday inside a junkyard in Lancaster, authorities confirmed.

The fire was reported before 2 p.m. at the recycling center in the 400 block of West Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

It’s estimated that the yard has some 300 towed vehicles within the premises.

3RD ALARM RECYCLING CENTER FIRE | FS33 | 400 W Avenue I #Lancaster | #LACoFD units are on scene of a recycling center fire with approximately 300 crushed vehicles on fire. #GreenIC — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) July 25, 2024

An evacuation order was issued for nearby businesses from Avenue h8 to Avenue I near the Sierra Highway.

Neighbors were warned about the air quality as the smoke from the fire may be toxic from burning tires and car parts.

No injures were reported.