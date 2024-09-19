Authorities recovered thousands of pounds of stolen metal pieces used for street lighting from San Fernando Valley recycling centers and metal yards, the Los Angeles Police Department said Wednesday.

Through compliance checks, the LAPD uncovered 290 pounds of street lighting wire stolen from the Los Angeles Bureau of Street Lighting and an additional 290 pounds from the Los Angeles Department of Transportation.

Over 3,300 pounds of copper and aluminum wire that belonged to Caltrans were discovered in addition to a bronze plaque for the city of Burbank.

The estimated value of the recovered metal parts was $46,000, the LAPD said.

The compliance check resulted in the arrest of the owner of a Sun Valley recycling center for receiving stolen property.

The checks were carried out last Friday by the Metal Theft Unit of the LAPD in conjunction with the office of Los Angeles City Council President Paul Krekorian.