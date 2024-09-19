LAPD

LAPD discovers thousands of pounds of stolen metal scraps in San Fernando Valley

The estimated value of the metal parts was $46,000. 

By Benjamin Gamson

The owner of a Sun Valley recycling center linked to stolen metal parts was arrested.
LAPD

Authorities recovered thousands of pounds of stolen metal pieces used for street lighting from San Fernando Valley recycling centers and metal yards, the Los Angeles Police Department said Wednesday. 

Through compliance checks, the LAPD uncovered 290 pounds of street lighting wire stolen from the Los Angeles Bureau of Street Lighting and an additional 290 pounds from the Los Angeles Department of Transportation. 

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Over 3,300 pounds of copper and aluminum wire that belonged to Caltrans were discovered in addition to a bronze plaque for the city of Burbank.

The estimated value of the recovered metal parts was $46,000, the LAPD said.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

East Los Angeles Jun 11

Thieves steal miles of copper wire, leaving LA's Sixth Street Bridge in the dark

Los Angeles Aug 27

Los Angeles' new target in combating copper wire theft: metal dealers

The compliance check resulted in the arrest of the owner of a Sun Valley recycling center for receiving stolen property.

The checks were carried out last Friday by the Metal Theft Unit of the LAPD in conjunction with the office of Los Angeles City Council President Paul Krekorian. 

This article tagged under:

LAPDsan fernando valley
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us