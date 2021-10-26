sexual assault

Police Investigating Report of Sexual Assault in Bathroom at LA's Hamilton High School

The LAUSD's statement says the assault possibly involved several students in a boys bathroom.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Ethan Miller/Getty Images (File)

Police have opened an investigation into an alleged sexual assault of a female student in a boys bathroom at Hamilton High School in Los Angeles, the school district said.

In a statement, the Los Angeles Unified School District said the assault happened earlier this week and possibly involved several students. The district said it was unable to provide more details due to the police investigation and student privacy rights.

"At Los Angeles Unified, the well-being and safety of our students and staff is of paramount importance. An alleged incident occurred on the campus of Hamilton High School earlier this week potentially involving several students in the boy's restroom," the district said in its statement. "The school administration immediately and proactively began coordinating with the Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles Unified School Police to investigate the issue. Our school crisis team was also activated and students were given an opportunity to speak to counselors about their concerns."

Los Angeles police confirmed the investigation is in its preliminary stages. No arrests were reported.

Alexander Hamilton High School is in the Castle Heights area of Los Angeles' Westside.

