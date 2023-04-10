Man Seen on Camera Sought in Hate Crime Investigation at Islamic Center in Koreatown

A hate crime investigation is happening in Koreatown after hateful words were written outside of the Islamic Center of Southern California Easter Sunday.

Surveillance video outside of the center shows a man walking up the to building and beginning to write anti-Islamic hate words in permanent marker. According to the LAPD, the incident took place around 12:40 a.m. on Vermont Street in Koreatown.

The ICSC is one of the region's largest and most popular mosques. It has several cameras on the outside of the building and police are hoping that the footage of the man will help them in their investigation.

"Truly disappointing. Where you have good you have bad and you can't really take a negative point and let that judge the rest of the community that is out there," said Fred Mir, visiting the ICSC to pray.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The Muslim community is currently celebrating the time of Ramadan that is a time of fasting, prayer, community and reflection.

"We call on all members of the community to stand in solidarity with our Muslim brothers and sisters during this difficult time. Let us come together to support one another and condemn this senseless act of hate," said the ICSC in a statement.

The center plans to host a news conference Monday afternoon to provide an update on the investigation. They have placed coverings over the hateful words as they continue to investigate the incident.

"We must remain vigilant and work towards creating a society that is inclusive, tolerant, and respects the beliefs and traditions of all communities," said the ICSC in a statement.