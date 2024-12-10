LAPD helicopter makes emergency landing in Los Alamitos

Two officers with the Los Angeles Police Department suffered minor injuries Tuesday after their helicopter made an emergency landing at the Joint Forces Training Base in Los Alamitos.

THe LAPD said one of its air support unit helicopters was conducting a training exercise when it had a “minor training” incident at around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The pilot had to do an emergency landing.

The two injured officers denied medical treatment and refused to be taken to a hospital.

It’s not clear whether the gusty Santa Ana winds played a factor.