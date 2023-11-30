West LA

LAPD ID's West LA home shooting victim as well-known social justice humanitarian

By Karla Rendon

Los Angeles police have identified the man killed in his West LA home by an intruder as social justice humanitarian Michael Latt.

Authorities said Latt was shot by an intruder Monday in the 900 block of Alandele Avenue. Officers received a report of a shooting in the home around 6 p.m. and found the victim injured.

Latt, 33, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died of his injuries.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, 36-year-old Jameelah Michl was arrested in connection with the shooting. She is facing charges that include murder and burglary with a firearm enhancement. Michl remains behind bars on $3 million bail.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact LAPD’s West Bureau Homicide Investigators at 213-382-9470. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

