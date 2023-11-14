LAPD investigates whether officers turned away day laborers who tried to report human remains

Los Angeles' police chief said Tuesday he had directed an internal investigation into whether officers at the Topanga Station improperly turned away a group of day laborers who tried to make an urgent report about being hired to dispose of body parts.

The laborers told NBC4 in an exclusive interview last week that they were offered $500 to haul away trash bags from a home in Tarzana, where police later discovered evidence that a murder or murders had taken place inside.

The men said they were turned away from not one, but two different law enforcement stations when they tried to report what they had seen. First it was a California Highway Patrol station, where they were directed to contact the LAPD. Then at the Topanga Station in Canoga Park, they said they were told to go outside and call 911, rather than being offered direct assistance.

"My expectation is that when people go to the stations for help, we help 'em," Chief Michel Moore told NBC4's I-Team in response to questions about the laborers' account.

"The mechanism as reported to call 911 as an alternative does not meet my standard or expectations," Moore said.

In an exclusive interview with the NBC4 I-Team, a group of day laborers say a Tarzana murder suspect hired them to move body parts out of his garage. Eric Leonard reports for the NBC4 News at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.

The man who hired the laborers, now identified as Samuel Bond Haskell, was charged Monday with three counts of murder, along with a special circumstance allegation that he committed multiple murders.

The criminal complaint accuses Haskell, 35, of murdering his wife Mei Haskell, who vanished from the family's home on Coldstream Terrace more than a week ago.

It also accuses him of murdering his wife's parents, Yanxiang Wang and Gaoshan Li. All three are considered missing, because the remains discovered in Encino have yet to be identified by the LA County Coroner, officials said.