LAPD Officer Trapped in Wreckage of 2-Car Crash in South LA

A Los Angeles police officer was trapped in a department vehicle following a 2-vehicle crash in South Los Angeles Wednesday night.

The crash occurred in the 1000 block of East Vernon Avenue, near Central Avenue, about 10:20 p.m.

Firefighters worked to free the trapped officer and a second officer was out of the vehicle and being assessed for injuries, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A patient in the second vehicle was evaluated for non-life-threatening injuries, Stewart said.

Circumstances of what led up to the crash were not immediately available from police.