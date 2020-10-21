LAPD

LAPD Officer Trapped in Wreckage of 2-Car Crash in South LA

Firefighters worked to free the trapped officer and a second officer was out of the vehicle and being assessed for injuries.

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Los Angeles police officer was trapped in a department vehicle following a 2-vehicle crash in South Los Angeles Wednesday night.

The crash occurred in the 1000 block of East Vernon Avenue, near Central Avenue, about 10:20 p.m.

Firefighters worked to free the trapped officer and a second officer was out of the vehicle and being assessed for injuries, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Los Angeles 1 hour ago

LA County Health Officials Could Allow Personal Care Services to Reopen Indoors Friday

La Luz del Mundo 2 hours ago

Judge Tosses Out Extortion Charges Against Mexican Megachurch Leader

A patient in the second vehicle was evaluated for non-life-threatening injuries, Stewart said.

Circumstances of what led up to the crash were not immediately available from police.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

LAPDSouth LACrash
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us